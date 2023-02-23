Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody following an investigation into a person striking a Norwich Police officer with their vehicle on Feb. 20.

The investigation, which was comprised of officers from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Norwich Police, began after a report of the Norwich Police officer being struck by a vehicle while trying to take a suspect with an active warrant into custody. Two males fled the scene after the officer was struck.

The sheriff’s office said, thanks to numerous leads, the driver was identified as 43-year-old Hayes A. Cutting Jr. of Bainbridge, NY and the passenger was identified as 28-year-old Jesse J. Dann of Norwich.

Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police troopers responded to an undisclosed spot in the Town of Oneonta after authorities received information about the possible location of one of the suspects. After a two-hour search, officers found Cutting Jr. hiding in the ceiling of a building.

Cutting Jr. was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. He was also charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page that it took Dann into custody. The location in which the arrest occurred was not disclosed.

The office thanked the public for its support and assistance during the investigation.

