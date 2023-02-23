Binghamton man receives sentencing for manslaughter conviction

(WBNG) -- A Binghamton man will spend a long time behind bars for a 2021 incident.

The District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday Kout Akol, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree in November 2022. Akol stabbed and killed Takicia Mitchell with a knife in front of her children during an argument.

Mitchell’s children took the stand Thursday to testify about the incident. Senior Assistant District Attorney Alyssa Congdon identified Mitchell’s children as brave.

“They were scared. It was very difficult for them to come forward and to be able to do that,” said Congdon. “I only hope to aspire to that kind of bravery that these children showed. They were very consistent in their testimony and we were very grateful that we’re able to and willing to do that.”

Outside of the Broome County Courthouse, Mitchell’s family members spoke. They said they were not able to attend the sentencing due to receiving the wrong time.

Mitchell’s mother, Takicia Warthen, said she is devasted that she did not have the time to read her impact statement in front of the jury.

“My daughter could’ve been so much more but we would never know because she is gone and we were robbed,” said Warthen. “It’s just a shame that the people that is put in charge of these things didn’t inform me correctly so I could be here.”

The district attorney’s office said it did tell Mitchell’s family the correct time, but apologized for any miscommunication and is hopeful they are content with the sentencing Akol received.

Akol was also found guilty of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

