Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivers 2023 State of the County address

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Wednesday, Broome County leaders and residents gathered at the O.L. Davis Fire Company as Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his 2023 state of the county address.

During his speech, the county executive thanked everyone for their countless efforts in improving the day-to-day lives of residents, while announcing new projects coming this year.

Some of which include the greater Binghamton Airport getting a facelift, new housing throughout the area, new features coming to local parks and new electric Broome County Transit buses.

“Six state-of-the-art all-electric buses will soon join our fleet made with technology developed locally at BAE Systems in Endicott,” said Garnar. “These buses will make Broome County a leader in clean-energy transportation, while also supporting a local manufacturing business.”

He said all of the new projects have generated hundreds of millions of dollars for the economy while creating more than 1,000 jobs.

“And it’s not just businesses that are building here, people buying here too,” said Garnar. “Our sales tax revenue, which is a major resource to our annual budget, continues to produce some of the highest receipts we’ve seen in years. And I am proud to say that Broome County’s unemployment rate is the lowest in more than 30 years.”

The county executive said although Broome County may be 24 individual municipalities, they are stronger when they work together.

