Call for applicants to submit RFPs to revitalize Downtown Owego

VILLAGE OF OWEGO (WBNG) - Tioga County is calling on the community to submit requests for proposals, or RFPs, for downtown revitalization initiative funds.

“I think all of this activity and just Owego’s upward momentum as a community, partnered with these DRI funding opportunities, has made Owego a smart choice for property owners and developers looking to invest,” said Deputy Director Brittany Woodburn with Tioga County Economic Development & Planning.

For this specific DRI effort, Woodburn said it dates back to 2018 when the village received around $10 million through New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program and then awarded a set of projects.

“Since 2018, a lot has happened and some of the DRI projects have made the decision not to move forward,” said Woodburn. “A lot of it had to do with the impacts of Covid and the pandemic on the construction industry as a primary reason why they were not able to move forward.”

As a result, the Village of Owego DRI Multi-Site Program Fund was established in partnership with the state to reallocate the funds within the boundary area.

“That total number that has decided not to move forward totals about $650,000 that we’re looking to reallocate,” said Woodburn.

When it comes to a pitch, Woodburn mentioned there is a priority consideration for certain RFPs.

“There is priority consideration given to projects that help reduce blight and the perception of downtown decay as well as projects that have an upper story residential redevelopment component to them as well,” said Woodburn.

Once an RFP idea is finalized, there is a formal process.

“We are requiring applicants, anyone interested in applying, to set up a meeting with our Tioga County Economic Development Planning staff prior to submitting an application of consideration,” said Woodburn.

The county is seeking multiple projects with a deadline of March 10, 2023. The maximum grant request is $250,000 and the minimum is $100,000. When it comes to projects, there is a 50% match requirement.

For the guidelines and the application, head to this website.

