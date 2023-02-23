Early mixed showers

A quick shot of cold air
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties

until 10 AM.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain. 0-.10″ 40% High 46 (42-50) Wind W becoming S 5-10 mph

We have two lows lined up along a front. These will give us showers today. There will be some freezing rain

Thursday morning with mixed showers Thursday night.

Colder, frigid, with snow showers Friday. Early highs with falling temperatures. Snow showers continue Saturday with

mostly cloudy skies.

A clipper and associated cold front will give us snow showers Sunday.

A low to our west will give us mostly cloudy skies and a wintry mix Monday. Rain and snow showers Tuesday.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Binghamton to hold eminent domain proceedings against owners of Binghamton Plaza
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jack-knifes on I-88 in the Town of Dickinson
Endicott Police seeks public’s help with shots fired investigation
Over 1,500 customers without power in Broome County
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County

Latest News

WATCH FOR ICY CONDITIONS
Icy weather still possible overnight into Thursday morning
SOME ICY SPOTS ARE LIKELY
Wintry weather continues overnight for some areas
Calmer Thursday
Midweek winter storm winds down
wbng
A little bit of everything