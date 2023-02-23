Early mixed showers

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties

until 10 AM.

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and freezing rain. 0-.10″ 40% High 46 (42-50) Wind W becoming S 5-10 mph

We have two lows lined up along a front. These will give us showers today. There will be some freezing rain

Thursday morning with mixed showers Thursday night.

Colder, frigid, with snow showers Friday. Early highs with falling temperatures. Snow showers continue Saturday with

mostly cloudy skies.

A clipper and associated cold front will give us snow showers Sunday.

A low to our west will give us mostly cloudy skies and a wintry mix Monday. Rain and snow showers Tuesday.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.