(WBNG) -- Non-profit Every Cat’s Dream is hosting its first pancake breakfast.

The event will be held at the Russian Club in Endwell on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, syrup, butter and coffee.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children.

