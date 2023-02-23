Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It’s been more than 2 years since Galaxy Brewing stopped making beer. Now, the brewery is on the market.

The brewery opened up back in 2013 as a restaurant and brewery. The restaurant portion closed in 2018 to focus on the brewery side of things.

The brewery closed during the pandemic and now the building is up for sale.

Keller Williams Real Estate Agent, Angela Martinez, said the building was listed about three weeks ago for 1.5 million without beer equipment or 2 million with the full equipment.

She also said the building is much bigger than what you can see on the outside. It’s a large L-shaped building that has access to 41 Court St. and Washington St. On the Washington St. side, when you look up it is 4 stories.

Martinez also shared there were plans to build 18 residential units in the upstairs part of the building. Those plans did however expire but they would work with the city of Binghamton to bring them to life.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.