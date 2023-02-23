Greater Binghamton Airport awarded $7 million for renovations

MAINE (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced millions of dollars for the Greater Binghamton Airport Thursday.

BGM is set to receive $7 million for renovations of the passenger terminal and the associated vehicle approach. The project funds a portion of the improvements to reconstruct the passenger hold room, which will replace the airport’s old HVAC equipment with more energy-efficient units. It also will be used to install two passenger-boarding bridges and expands the exterior canopy.

The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law. The Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse airports received funding too, for a total of $25 million awarded, including the Binghamton airport.

Schumer and Gillibrand said the money is essential for the comfort and experience of travelers.

The Greater Binghamton Airport is located in the Town of Maine.

