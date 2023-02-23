John & Joe Bangel - 12 Sports Athlete(s) of the Week

OWEGO, N.Y. (WBNG) - There’s a special bond between senior teammates. They’ve played together from modified, to JV, then to varsity, culminating in one final season.

But what about teammates that have been together they’re whole life? That’s the case for twins John and Joe Bangel, senior big men on the Owego boys basketball team.

“It definitely feels a lot easier knowing there’s always someone I can rely on. I just feel like it makes my game better and his game better knowing that we’re with each other,” said John.

“Growing up, we’ve learned each other. What we like to do what we don’t like to do, where to catch the ball, what kind of shots we take. It’s been really easy to play with him,” added Joe.

That connection on the floor is paying off. John is averaging a double-double with 15.5 points per game and 10.2 rebounds, and Joe is not far behind with an average of 11 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

But they’re biggest contribution might be on the defensive end, where each is averaging at least 2 blocks per game.

“It’s great to know I have them behind me. Just to know that if I get beat they’re there to block the shot. It’s a hard time getting the ball past them under the rim. They block everything,” explained Owego senior guard Jace Riegel.

As lifelong teammates they’re usually playing on the same side, but in practices they get the rare chance to go head to head, and they don’t hold back.

“Practices are not necessarily what you think. They are twins but they really go after each other really, really hard. They’re more competitive with each other than they are with anybody else,” said Owego head coach Chris Evans.

They’ll continue to get chances to go at each in practice after this year, as both are headed to Division 3 Wells College.

“We kind of like go together. Most kids that go to college are on their own. Going with someone you know makes you more comfortable,” said Joe.

Before they step foot on campus in Aurora, they still have one goal left to accomplish at Owego, a sectional championship.

After getting to the final last year and losing by double digits, they have a new level of motivation this time around.

“It would mean everything. I think mostly to most of our seniors. Losing last year at the Arena to Seton as bad as we did, to win it this year would be very special to everyone,” said Joe.

“It would mean everything. Not just the section title itself but all the work that me and my teammates have put into this program. I feel like that shows that it paid off,” added John.

Because lifting that trophy with your team is always a special moment, but even more so when its with your brother.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.