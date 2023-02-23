Man arrested for striking Norwich Police officer with vehicle

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY,...
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY, in relation to an assault investigation. The Norwich Police Department posted this image on its Facebook on the evening of Feb. 20.(Norwich Police Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest in an investigation into a person striking a Norwich Police officer with their vehicle on Feb. 20.

The investigation, which was comprised of officers from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Norwich Police, began after a report of the Norwich Police officer being struck by a vehicle while trying to take a suspect with an active warrant into custody. Two males fled the scene after the officer was struck.

The sheriff’s office said, thanks to numerous leads, the driver was identified as 43-year-old Hayes A. Cutting Jr. of Bainbridge, NY and the passenger was identified as 28-year-old Jesse J. Dann of Norwich.

Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police troopers responded to an undisclosed spot in the Town of Oneonta after authorities received information about the possible location of one of the suspects. After a two-hour search, officers found Cutting Jr. hiding in the ceiling of a building.

Cutting Jr. was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. He was also charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office and Norwich Police are still searching for Jesse J. Dann. Anyone with information about Dann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office a 607-334-2000.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Binghamton to hold eminent domain proceedings against owners of Binghamton Plaza
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jack-knifes on I-88 in the Town of Dickinson

Latest News

Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivers 2023 State of the County address
Town of Kirkwood and Vestal Police Department holds active shooter presentation
Town of Kirkwood and Vestal Police Department holds active shooter presentation
Kirkwood Active Shooter Presentation
Town of Kirkwood and Vestal Police Department holds active shooter presentation