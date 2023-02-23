Man arrested for striking Norwich Police officer with vehicle

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest in an investigation into a person striking a Norwich Police officer with their vehicle on Feb. 20.

The investigation, which was comprised of officers from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Norwich Police, began after a report of the Norwich Police officer being struck by a vehicle while trying to take a suspect with an active warrant into custody. Two males fled the scene after the officer was struck.

The sheriff’s office said, thanks to numerous leads, the driver was identified as 43-year-old Hayes A. Cutting Jr. of Bainbridge, NY and the passenger was identified as 28-year-old Jesse J. Dann of Norwich.

Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police troopers responded to an undisclosed spot in the Town of Oneonta after authorities received information about the possible location of one of the suspects. After a two-hour search, officers found Cutting Jr. hiding in the ceiling of a building.

Cutting Jr. was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. He was also charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office and Norwich Police are still searching for Jesse J. Dann. Anyone with information about Dann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office a 607-334-2000.

