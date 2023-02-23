Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered drugs and multiple weapons from a residence in the Town of Maine on Tuesday.

The task force executed a search warrant at 383 Kolb Rd and seized more $10,000 in methamphetamine and weapons that included illegal pistols and rifles, high-capacity magazines and ammo.

In the investigation, police arrested and charged Cody A. Dickson, 32, of the Town of Maine. He was charged with numerous drug and weapons felonies, including:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree, a Class A-II Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (two counts), a Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree (three counts), a class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (nine counts), a class D felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E felony

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Police said officers estimated that around 1,800 to 3,600 doses of meth were recovered in the investigation. According to the task force, the average dose of meth varies depending on the user and ranges from 0.1 to 0.2 grams and last 7 hours in the body.

“This case is another remarkable victory for the collective teamwork of our local law enforcement agencies,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Getting dangerous narcotics and illegal weapons out of circulation is key to building a safer future for our families, and I applaud the detectives and officers for all their hard work getting it done for our community.”

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge and Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey also applauded the officers for their work.

Posted below is a full list of the items that were seized:

Around 13 oz. of methamphetamine, an estimated street value of over $10,000

Defaced Ruger .22 caliber pistol

.40 Caliber Ghost gun with a Smith & Wesson upper receiver

Jennings Firearm Inc. .22 Caliber pistol

AMT Automag II .22 Caliber pistol

Marlin 30/30 Caliber Rifle (Stolen)

.40 Caliber high-capacity magazine

High-capacity ammunition feeding device for a 9mm handgun

High-capacity ammunition feeding device for a 7.62 x 39mm semi-auto rifle

Various long guns

Large amounts of various calibers of ammunition

“CE” brand digital scale

$986.00 in currency

