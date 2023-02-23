Owego native follows her mother’s footsteps and opens a new store

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Jen Nickels-Simelo is an Owego native. She found herself being unhappy with her remote job so, she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and open a store of her own.

Farmhouse Finds has a combination from the creativity from their crafting studio as well as the antiques Nickels-Simons picks out.

She grew up admiring her mom who owned a store in Newark Valley called The Greenery. “That was a great little shop and a positive experience and as I was growing up, I watched her with her shop, and she’s encouraged me to try to that with this as well,” said Nickels-Simelo.

She said her mom has been her mentor and is even helping her run the store. The shop is a spin-off of her craft-class studio, Positive Vibes. The craft studio opened last fall in the same building as Farmhouse Finds and they offer craft classes for people of all abilities.

Farmhouse Finds will celebrate their grand opening on March 4th and 5th and the store is located on 928 Rt. 17C in Owego.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Binghamton to hold eminent domain proceedings against owners of Binghamton Plaza
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jack-knifes on I-88 in the Town of Dickinson

Latest News

Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with...
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle
Owego native follows her mother’s footsteps and opens a new store
Owego native follows her mother’s footsteps and opens a new store
Binghamton man sentenced to 25 years in New York State Prison
Binghamton man sentenced to 25 years in New York State Prison