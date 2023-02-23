Owego native follows her mother’s footsteps and opens a new store

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Jen Nickels-Simelo is an Owego native. She found herself being unhappy with her remote job so, she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and open a store of her own.

Farmhouse Finds has a combination from the creativity from their crafting studio as well as the antiques Nickels-Simons picks out.

She grew up admiring her mom who owned a store in Newark Valley called The Greenery. “That was a great little shop and a positive experience and as I was growing up, I watched her with her shop, and she’s encouraged me to try to that with this as well,” said Nickels-Simelo.

She said her mom has been her mentor and is even helping her run the store. The shop is a spin-off of her craft-class studio, Positive Vibes. The craft studio opened last fall in the same building as Farmhouse Finds and they offer craft classes for people of all abilities.

Farmhouse Finds will celebrate their grand opening on March 4th and 5th and the store is located on 928 Rt. 17C in Owego.

