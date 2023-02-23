Proposed project to bring waterfront access and recreation opportunties to Waverly

WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) - A new proposal is looking to bring waterfront access and outdoor recreation opportunities to the Village of Waverly.

The project is a collaboration between the Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning, the Carantouan Greenway and Design Connect; a student-run design organization out of Cornell University.

Community Development Liaison for the Department of Economic Development & Planning Abbey Ortu said despite Waverly’s proximity to the Chemung River there are no access points in the village currently.

“We realized that Waverly is a waterfront town without access to water so the village and some key stakeholders came forward and talked about putting an application to Design Connect,” said Ortu.

Once Design Connect approved the project, Cornell University students began working with residents of the village to cater the project towards community needs. Ortu said there have been a variety of suggestions made so far.

“People suggested things like a dog park and access to the water for people who may have mobility issues,” said Ortu. “There’s a wonderful trail that’s along a closed road there that is absolutely beautiful and perfect for strollers and bikes.”

The site for the project is located on River Road in Waverly, right off State Highway 86. Ortu said she hopes the convenient location will help attract visitors from across the region.

“This site is perfect not only for residents of the Village of Waverly or visitors but also for people who may be getting on and off the highway as they travel,” said Ortu.

The project is currently working to secure funding. Wednesday, it was announced that the Village of Waverly was a recipient of $4.5 million dollars from New York State through the New York Forward Program.

The Tioga County Department of Economic Development & Planning said there is hope money from the award can be used to help this project move forward.

