Sharply colder air coming to end the work week

Tonight: Showers early. Temperatures briefly spike early then fall toward morning into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday: Blustery and cold with a 30% chance of scattered lake snow showers. Falling temperatures with wind chills near 0. High: 20s

Friday Night: Cold with a chance of snow showers early. Wide range in temperatures. Coldest northeast. Low: 8-17

Forecast Discussion:

Some showers move through the area early tonight. Winds will increase as the night progresses. Lows drop into the 20s.

Friday turns colder through the day and it will be blustery with a chance of snow showers. Highs fall into the low 20s and wind chills fall into the single digits. Winds may gust 30-40mph.

The weekend starts chilly with highs around 30 but ends in the upper 30s. Some snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon. Another wintry mix is possible to likely Monday or Monday night into Tuesday. Highs remain in the 30s.

