‘Sock Out Cancer’ named PGA TOUR Champions 2022 Charity of the Year

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- PGA TOUR Champions announced Thursday that “Sock Out Cancer” has been named the tour’s 2022 Charity of the Year.

Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit organization with a mission to assist cancer patients and their families financially by paying for their non-medical necessities, including food, transportation and housing. Supporters often don rainbow-colored socks. The nonprofit is a charity party of the Binghamton area’s popular DICK’S Sporting Goods Open tournament.

Sock Out Cancer has distributed more than $1.3 million to participating hospital foundations and other charitable organizations since its inception in 2017.

“We are deeply honored to be named the PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year,” said Sock Out Cancer Trustee Kirk Gravely in a news release. “There is such a longstanding tradition of charitable giving on the PGA TOUR and at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. To receive this acknowledgment is special.”

Sock Out Cancer will receive a $30,000 donation from PGA Tour Champions. The funds will be dispersed to participating hospital foundations that identify eligible individuals in need of financial support for non-medical costs.

The first round of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open was recognized as “Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day.” People could make a pledge per birdie to be donated to cancer patients.

This year, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open will be held from June 23 to 25. It is always held at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott.

