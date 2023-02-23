Town of Kirkwood and Vestal Police Department holds active shooter presentation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Feb. 22, the town of Kirkwood and the town of Vestal Police Department held a presentation at the Kirkwood Town Hall for residents on how to survive and active shooter situation.

Dozens came to learn more from Captain Christopher Streno from the Vestal Police Department, who was leading the presentation. The 90-minute “Avoid, Deny, Defend” program is designed to provide civilians with the knowledge to handle and survive active shooter situations in almost any possible situation.

According to the Vestal Police Department research has shown that many mass shootings and attacks are over before the police arrive, and while mass shootings have only increased over the years the public needs to be aware of how protect themselves and others.

“If you take a look at this graph, you can see that more than half of these occasions the attacker and the locations are not connected to each other. The attacker has no connection to the actual location in more than half of the cases which is kind of hard to believe.” said Captain Streno.

During the presentation attendees were also provided with some history of active attack events, as well as the science behind how people behave in high stress situations.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.