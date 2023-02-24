7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Binghamton to hold eminent domain proceedings against owners of Binghamton Plaza
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY,...
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market

Latest News

Highlights: Walton vs. Elmira Notre Dame (Section 4 Class C girls’ basketball tournament)
Highlights: Spencer-Van Etten vs. Unatego (Section 4 Class C girls’ basketball tournament)
Highlights: Watkins Glen vs. Sidney (Section 4 Class C girls’ basketball tournament)
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine,...
White House urging higher fines for train safety violations