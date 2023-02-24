Amid cold, more than 1,100 NYSEG customers go without power in the Deposit area

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- NYSEG customers in the Deposit area are experiencing power outages on a chilly Friday morning.

According to the NYSEG outage map, more than 1,100 of its customers are experiencing an outage. The towns of Tompkins, Hancock and Sanford are also affected by the issue.

As of 11:45 a.m., NYSEG said it has not yet determined a cause for the outages, but power is estimated to be restored around 12:30 p.m. Yet, according to the Deposit Fire Department, the outage was caused by a tree being down on wires on Laurel Ban Avenue near Orchard Street.

The Deposit Fire Department is currently on the scene of a tree and wires down on Laurel Bank Ave. near Orchard Street...

Posted by Deposit Fire Department on Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday’s temperatures were cold and wind chills were near zero. For more information on the forecast, download the Storm Track 12 app for Android and iOS.

A call to the power company about the outages went unanswered.

