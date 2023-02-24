Broome County organizations team up to support Binghamton University Food Pantry

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday, multiple Broome County organizations came together to hold an event that they said will help support the Binghamton University Food Pantry.

IBM, 20 Hawley Street, and Campus Life & Style announced they will be holding a masquerade ball on March 11, which will be open to students and residents in the community.

Event Coordinator Noel Smith said he believes no one should have to struggle with food insecurity, and food and nutrition should not be a barrier for students while they try to receive a better education.

“I’d love for everyone to just understand that it is okay to lean on your peers and not just that student that’s in your class it could be that older generation so just kind of blend us all in together as we are day to day,” Smith said. “Just to know that this is something that will bring us together and then hopefully it will be something that will be lasting and ripple for more events in the future.”

The event will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at 78 Exchange St. in Binghamton. If you would like to purchase tickets visit here.

