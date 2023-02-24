Endicott woman facing 2 to 6 years in prison for setting fire that left entire apartment displaced

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced an Endicott woman pleaded guilty to arson in Broome County Court Friday.

The office said Melissa R. Watkins, 26, admitted that she intentionally set a fire at an apartment at 32 2nd St. in Binghamton on Dec. 31, 2022 after an argument with a resident there.

No injuries were reported but all residents were left displaced.

She will be sentenced to two to six years in prison on May 23.

“Thankfully the Binghamton Fire Department responded to the scene quickly and no one was injured or killed,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “However, this type of conduct warrants nothing less than a State prison sentence.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department and the Binghamton Fire Department Fire Investigators.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.