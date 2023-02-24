Endicott woman facing 2 to 6 years in prison for setting fire that left entire apartment displaced

(Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced an Endicott woman pleaded guilty to arson in Broome County Court Friday.

The office said Melissa R. Watkins, 26, admitted that she intentionally set a fire at an apartment at 32 2nd St. in Binghamton on Dec. 31, 2022 after an argument with a resident there.

No injuries were reported but all residents were left displaced.

She will be sentenced to two to six years in prison on May 23.

“Thankfully the Binghamton Fire Department responded to the scene quickly and no one was injured or killed,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “However, this type of conduct warrants nothing less than a State prison sentence.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department and the Binghamton Fire Department Fire Investigators.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY,...
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle
Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market
Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest at Broome County Jail

Latest News

Experts come to ‘Future Ready Knights’ program to teach students about their careers
Wolfe Park reopens with new pedestrian bridge
Amid cold, more than 1,100 NYSEG customers go without power in the Deposit area
Man dies days after head-on crash in Tioga County