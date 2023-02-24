Experts come to ‘Future Ready Knights’ program to teach students about their careers

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Juniors at Windsor Central High School got to meet with professionals to discuss their career goals. This is the sixth consecutive year the Windsor School District held the event.

Students were able to pick two different professionals in the field they are interested in and they got to learn about their professional career paths. The professionals got to share with students what they can do to get the best start in their careers, whether their next step is college, the military or the workforce.

The event had different two sessions. The first was from 9:05 to 9:45 am and the second was from 9:45 to 10:25 a.m. 26 professionals were invited to talk to students, one being Broome County’s District Attorney Mike Korchak.

This event is part of Windsor’s “Future Ready Knights” program, which allows students to pursue careers through seven different pathways: Business/finance, health care, computer science, agriculture, education, trades and engineering, with the help of internships, mentorships and apprenticeships.

Windsor Central High’s Career Counselor Heather Noyd, who has been planning the event since 2018, said this year, the most popular field amongst students was business.

