Free snowmobile weekend to become an annual event in NYS

Town of Lisle (WBNG) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced March will officially have an annual occurrence throughout the state, which is a free snowmobiling weekend.

This year, the promotional weekend will be March 3rd to 5th, and in the future, it will be the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in March.

“They’ve done this in the past randomly, you know, if it’s been a year that we’ve had snow they’ll offer this,” said President Judi Whittaker of the Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club.

Whittaker said it will be an opportunity for people, even for a short time, to be able to witness the trails and the beauty of New York away from the highway views. As a whole, there are over 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails throughout the state.

“We have riders from all over coming through because you can ride basically from here all the way to Canada on the trail system for New York State,” said Whittaker.

During the first weekend in March, the experience will be free for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers and there will be no requirement to register in New York. However, participants must have their snowmobile registered wherever they’re from.

“It just encourages them more to come back and ride another time and stay for a little longer,” said Whittaker.

When it comes to the economic impact of the activity, this warm season has presented its challenges.

“We were looking forward to it around here just because it would have help boosted the restaurants that are in need of the influx of funds coming in from people visiting, different hotels around that people would come and stay,” said Whittaker.

If the needed three inches aren’t present during that first weekend in March, Whittaker hopes riders remember this will now happen again in the future on a set weekend.

“Hopefully Mother Nature will work with us and we’ll have snow,” she said.

Before heading out to the state trails, regardless of the day during the winter, check the conditions and status of trails on snowmobile club websites or their Facebook pages.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.