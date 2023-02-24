Greek Peak performing well despite warm winter

CORTLAND (WBNG) - This year has marked the fourth warmest winter in the Southern Tier since 1951, but Greek Peak is holding strong.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort has continued to battle the warm weather the past few months but prepared itself well during its offseason.

“The key thing is that we invested $1.3 million dollars into the snow-making infrastructure in the offseason,” said Greek Peak director of marketing Jon Spaulding.” As a result of that, we’ve been able to maintain a good pack out there for our guests.”

This week is president’s week at Greek Peak, which is their busiest week of the year. With many schools holding February break, families have flocked to the resort to spend their time off. For some, it is their first time at the resort, even for veteran skiers.

“Actually, this is my first time here and I love it. It was epic,” said Susan White, a lifetime skier whose son attends Binghamton University. I had the best day, it was awesome.”

Greek Peak expects more visitors in the coming days with the weekend approaching and intends to surpass the number of days it was open last winter.

“We’re on track for 100 ski days this year, last year we had 106,” said Spaulding. Because we started a week early, we may end up around 115 ski days this year.”

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Greek Peak, as it opened all the way back in 1958. Although primarily known for skiing, it prides itself on being a four seasons resort. For more information on Greek Peak or to plan a trip, you can visit their website at Home - Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

