Lawyers for ‘The Colonial’ rape-case defendants file motion for charges to be dropped

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The lawyers of three men, two of which were owners of the now-closed “The Colonial” bar and restaurant, have filed a motion to have the charges against them dismissed.

A joint statement from the lawyers said, “We believe our clients will be vindicated by the facts uncovered by the defense investigation. We patiently await the court’s ruling.”

Jordan Rindgen, one of the owners, pleaded not guilty to drug and sex crime charges. Yaron Kweller, the other owner, pleaded not guilty to rape. Leor Kweller, Yaron’s brother, pleaded not guilty to rape as well. The not-guilty pleas occurred on March 31, 2022.

On Nov. 27, 2021,

