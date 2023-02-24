Local law enforcement’s autism awareness fundraiser enters its home stretch with $2,000 raised so far

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Since the end of January, Broome County law enforcement agencies have been selling merchandise in an online store to benefit the organization Alive with Autism.

The annual fundraiser, where people can purchase T-shirts, hoodies and crewnecks, will run through March 5.

Johnson City Police Detective Jim Conrad said the department is happy with the money raised so far but is looking to increase the number.

“We’ve raised over $2,000 so far through our online store and we’re hoping to double that,” said Conrad.

The department said around one in 45 to one in 50 children are diagnosed with autism each year. They said the diagnosis is the fastest growing in children under the age of 8.

To support the fundraiser, you can visit the Johnson City Police Department’s Facebook.

