Local law enforcement’s autism awareness fundraiser enters its home stretch with $2,000 raised so far

(dragana991/Getty Images via Canva)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Since the end of January, Broome County law enforcement agencies have been selling merchandise in an online store to benefit the organization Alive with Autism.

The annual fundraiser, where people can purchase T-shirts, hoodies and crewnecks, will run through March 5.

Johnson City Police Detective Jim Conrad said the department is happy with the money raised so far but is looking to increase the number.

“We’ve raised over $2,000 so far through our online store and we’re hoping to double that,” said Conrad.

The department said around one in 45 to one in 50 children are diagnosed with autism each year. They said the diagnosis is the fastest growing in children under the age of 8.

To support the fundraiser, you can visit the Johnson City Police Department’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies days after head-on crash in Tioga County
Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY,...
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market

Latest News

Lawyers for ‘The Colonial’ rape-case defendants file motion for charges to be dropped
Lawyers for ‘The Colonial’ rape-case defendants file motion for charges to be dropped
Southern Tier Independence Center now offers mental health services
Lawyers for ‘The Colonial’ rape-case defendants file motion for charges to be dropped
Vestal Police: Speeding, handgun, drugs, intoxicaton involved in traffic stop