MacArthur Elementary School eases ‘lockdown’ to ‘lockout’ as police investigate bomb threat

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- MacArthur Elementary School underwent a lockdown early Friday as police investigated a report of a pipe bomb and threat to the school.

That’s according to a spokesperson from the Binghamton City School District. At some point Friday morning, the lockdown deescalated to a lockout.

A lockdown is an emergency shelter-in-place order. A lockout is less restrictive and is when visitors and students are barred from entering and leaving the building.

The spokesperson said Binghamton Police Department officers are at the school investigating. He noted that students and staff are safe and inside.

This is the second time a school building in the Binghamton City School District underwent at least a lockout in February. On Feb. 6, students and staff were kept indoors after a threat involving guns was made on social media.

Although that lockout was lifted on that Monday, protections and restrictions remained in place for a couple of days.

The spokesperson said families will be notified when Friday’s lockout is lifted.

