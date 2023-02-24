Man dies days after head-on crash in Tioga County

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said a driver has died due to the injuries he sustained in a Feb. 13 afternoon crash.

The sheriff’s office announced 43-year-old Daniel J. Kacynski died at Robert Packer hospital on Feb. 18. He was the driver of a gray 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix that collided head-on with a 2014 Audi A4 on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road in the Town of Spencer.

The driver of the Audi; is a 43-year-old man who, as of Feb. 24, is in stable condition. He was listed in critical condition at Robert Packer Hospital hours after the crash first occurred.

The sheriff’s office noted that both passengers had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Authorities have asked for anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010. The investigation into the crash is being looked into by the Criminal Investigation Division but no charges or tickets have been announced.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, the Tioga County Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Transportation.

