‘Man of the year’: Former Marine finds missing 2-year-old safe in woods

Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out...
Roy Link holds Joshua “JJ” Rowland, a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine is being hailed as a hero Friday for finding a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier.

“I said a prayer about 10 minutes before I found him,” Roy Link told Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a video the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Some 500 volunteers and scores of law enforcement officers had searched for Joshua “JJ” Rowland since he was reported missing by his parents. Sheriff’s officials said the boy left the home in Brooksville while one of his parents was asleep.

“Roy Link is the man of the year here in Hernando County,” the sheriff said.

Brooksville is about 50 miles north of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The boy was found in the woods a “good distance” from his house, Nienhuis said.

“The good news is he did not end up in any water, obviously, and he was not abducted,” the sheriff said. “He was found in the woods. He seems to be fine. He’s definitely going to have something to tell his kids and grandkids about.”

The sheriff said he was overwhelmed by the large number of volunteers who turned out to look for the child.

The boy was checked by paramedics and appeared to be fine, the sheriff said.

“I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly was not expecting one,” he said. “I’m sure mom and dad are going to keep an eye on him from this point forward.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies days after head-on crash in Tioga County
Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY,...
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market

Latest News

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina.
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’
A video shared by the zoo this week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the...
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
University to raze house where Idaho students were killed
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
Lawyers for ‘The Colonial’ rape-case defendants file motion for charges to be dropped