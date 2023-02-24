No threat found after MacArthur Elementary undergoes lockdown

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- MacArthur Elementary School underwent a lockdown early Friday as police investigated a report of a pipe bomb and threat to the school.

That’s according to a spokesperson from the Binghamton City School District. At some point Friday morning, the lockdown, which lasted 90 minutes, de-escalated to a lockout. A lockdown is an emergency shelter-in-place order. A lockout is less restrictive and is when visitors and students are barred from entering and leaving the building.

The spokesperson said the Binghamton Police Department and Broome County K9s searched the inside and outside of the building as students and staff remained inside away from doors and windows.

The investigation, according to the spokesperson, concluded that the source of the threat came from an internet-transmitted call originating from an out-of-state IP address. Meanwhile, Buffalo media outlets reported unfounded threats made directed toward a Buffalo school district.

MacArthur will continue to be heavily monitored, the district said, and students will remain inside for recess.

This is the second time a school building in the Binghamton City School District underwent at least a lockout in February. On Feb. 6, students and staff were kept indoors after a threat involving guns was made on social media.

Although that lockout was lifted on that Monday, protections and restrictions remained in place for a couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.