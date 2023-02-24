A potentially impactful winter storm is set for early next week

Tonight: Variable clouds increase to cloudy by morning. Low: 8-17

Saturday: 70% chance of light snow. A trace to 2 inches of snow is possible through the day. High: 24-29

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wide range in temperatures is possible. Low: 15-25

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight with lows ranging near 10 to around 20.

The weekend starts with some light snow Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves over us. Cloudy skies dominate with highs in the 20s. Total accumulation of snow through the day is expected to range from a trace to 2″.

Sunday will be quieter with sun and clouds. Highs rebound back to around 40.

Monday into Tuesday will be an active period with a potentially messy storm developing. We could see some rain, snow and even some sleet or freezing rain. If snow is the predominant type, there could potentially be more than 4″ of accumulation. It has the potential to be impactful due to the timing during the work week. Please monitor the forecast this weekend. Tuesday some snow showers are possible as the storm moves away from the area. Wednesday could still see a few more rain or snow showers.

