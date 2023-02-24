Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church to hold prayer service for Ukraine

(WBNG) -- The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church will host a special prayer service for Ukraine Friday evening.

The prayer is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the church, which is located at 230 Ukrainian Hill Rd. in Johnson City.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its unprovoked attack against the eastern European nation. Friday marks one year since the violence began.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.