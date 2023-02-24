Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament scores (2-23-23)

Spencer-Van Etten guard Faith Branchley (14) dribbles upcourt in a high school basketball game...
Spencer-Van Etten guard Faith Branchley (14) dribbles upcourt in a high school basketball game against Unatego.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament got underway on Thursday, February 23. Check out the scores from the opening round of games right here:

Class C:

#9 Watkins Glen - 59, #8 Sidney - 64

#12 Bainbridge-Guilford - 43, #5 Thomas A. Edison - 62

#13 Spencer-Van Etten - 23, #4 Unatego - 57

#11 Walton - 37, #6 Elmira Notre Dame - 52

#10 Groton - 28, #7 Delhi - 50

Class D:

#16 Edmeston - 54, #1 Cherry Valley-Springfield - 64

#9 Richfield Springs - 57, #8 Windham-Ashland-Jewett - 42

#12 Hunter-Tannersville - 33, #5 Odessa-Montour - 40

#13 Schenevus - 28, #4 - Worcester - 52

#14 Morris - 31, #3 Southern Cayuga - 48

#11 Laurens - 42, #6 Marathon - 43

#10 Stamford/Jefferson - 33, #7 South Kortright/Andes - 48

#15 Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - 22, #2 Oxford - 77

