Southern Tier Independence Center now offers mental health services

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Independence Center is now offering mental health services for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community. It’s called “The Children & Families Mental Health Program.”

Director for the program Kelsie Seyler said beginning this month, children and their families will be able to participate in this unique program which is intended to reach a currently underserved population.

She said is the first of its kind in Broome County and this program is designed to provide mental health counseling for youth ages 5 to 21-year-old who have dual diagnoses of intellectual, developmental disabilities and mental health issues.

“Currently those with developmental disabilities generally receive services under the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and what happens is when they experience symptoms, they are recommended to go to the office of mental health but because they have developmental disabilities there’s this discrepancy and there’s no services available so we’re looking to fill that gap,” said Seyler.

She said they are now accepting new referrals for dually diagnosed youth currently residing in Broome County.

To learn more about this contact Kelsie Seyler at kelsies@stic-cil.org or call (607) 724-211 ext.378

