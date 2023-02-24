Tioga County Chamber of Commerce’s ‘2023 Economic Forecasting Forum’

By Luke Meade
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce hosted its “2023 Economic Forecasting Forum” this evening at the quality inn banquet center in Owego.

This year’s event is a collaborative effort by the Tioga chamber, team Tioga, and SUNY Broome to bring an economic analysis of our country, state, and region to our business community.

Keynote speaker Giovanni Scaringi, professor of economics at SUNY Broome Community College spoke at the event on upcoming projections for the year, including a prediction for an upcoming recession.

”We are forecasting a recession; I will tell you that the general consensus amongst most economists is that this is going to be a moderate recession.” said Professor Giovanni Scaringi.

Economists and other speakers at the event presented the latest data and trends which are invaluable in helping our local businesses gauge our positions in the local, national, and international markets.

