Very cold end to week

Warming up by Sunday
(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: Blustery with temperatures falling into the 20s. Gusts as high as 40 MPH. Wind chills near 0. High: 20s.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 9-16.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 25-31.

Saturday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 15-24.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Mild. High: 45. Low: 20.

Monday: Afternoon rain and snow. High: 39. Low: 29

Tuesday: Mix early before snow showers. High: 37. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 38. Low: 27.

Thursday: Mixed showers. High: 40. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

A very cold day across the region, as temperatures will fall into the low-20s. Winds will be gusty as well, with higher elevations reaching 40 MPH. Winds chills will be in the single digits, with some spots near zero. Scattered lake-effect snow showers will develop, but accumulations will be minor. Overnight, lows will fall into the low double digits under cloudy skies.

Saturday will be seasonably cold, with highs nearing 30 and scattered snow showers. Temperatures rebound into the mid-40s under partly sunny skies.

Another round of mixed showers will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will reach the upper-30s. Temperatures remain in the upper-30s on Tuesday, with a few snow showers.

Sun and clouds return on Wednesday, with highs nearing the upper-30s. Mixed showers return on Thursday, with highs near 40.

