Vestal Police: Speeding, handgun, drugs, intoxicaton involved in traffic stop

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department said it arrested two people after an officer noticed a speeding vehicle on the Vestal Parkway earlier in February.

The department said the officer noticed a vehicle going 80 in a 45 mph zone. The officer also noticed that the vehicle had a malfunctioning brake light.

Police said the officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and saw several bottles of liquor on the floor during an interview with the driver and passenger. The two also displayed signs of intoxication and performed poorly on the sobriety tests. The driver was then taken into custody for a DWI.

After telling police he did not possess anything illegal or dangerous initially, he then said there was a gun in the vehicle, and then admitted to having a handgun on him. The gun was a .22-loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun. It was found in his coat pocket and secured.

A search of the vehicle located illegal narcotics. The driver and the passenger told police each other owned the drugs. The drugs contained cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

The driver, who was not named by police, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was also charged with DWI, DWI more than .08 BAC, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, speed in zone and operating a motor vehicle with no stop lamps.

The passenger, who was also not named, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

“This a great example of how our officers must stay alert and aware and to know that, for their safety and the well-being of the community, they must make complete traffic stops and conduct thorough investigations even during what may seem to be a ‘routine’ engagement,” the Vestal Police Department said in a statement.

