Wolfe Park reopens with new pedestrian bridge

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- As of Feb. 17, Wolfe Park’s hiking trails reopened, as posted on the Town of Chenango website.

According to Town of Chenango officials, Wolfe Park was temporarily closed due to a pipe being washed out.

The park reopened on Feb. 17 with a new walkway bridge that was designed in October 2022. With the nice weather, they decided to install the bridge and now everything is operating as normal.

Wolfe Park is located on Dorman Road in Chenango

