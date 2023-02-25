Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo make their way to Binghamton

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is performing Saturday, Feb. 25th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Center for Performing Arts at Binghamton University.

The Trocks have been performing for almost 50 years now. They are an all-male, classical ballet company from Monte Carlo that performs classical and modern ballets while adding a comedic touch while also keeping the sophistication of ballet.

Tickets are $25-50 for adults, $25-45 for seniors/veterans, $25-45 for faculty/staff/alumni, and $10 for students/children for any seat.

To buy tickets, visit the Anderson Center’s page.

