NY public libraries want changes to the FY 2024 Executive Budget

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) - This month, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her New York budget plan for the 2024 fiscal year. In this executive budget, public libraries across the Empire State could expect to lose funding.

According to Politico, throughout the state, the proposed budget would “cut aid to public libraries by $3.5 million and to public library construction by $20 million.”

“Usually we have to fight for our budget every year,” said Head of Adult Services Kenneth Roman with the George F. Johnson Memorial Library. “They always threaten to cut us and then we have to go and explain why that would be a bad idea.”

Roman is representing one of the many public libraries heading to Albany Feb. 28 to talk with lawmakers to reverse this decision.

Youth Services Librarian Molly Creveling with the Vestal Public Library will also be making the trip next week.

“We care about our community and we care about what services we offer,” said Creveling. “We want to be able to show our representatives that hey we want to be able to provide for our communities.”

Creveling talked about the direct local impact this would have.

“The money is sent to library systems,” said Creveling. “So like Vestal, we’re a part of the Four County Library System. There’s roughly about 40 of us within the system. So that means that’s a lesser pool for each of the libraries within all the systems.”

Creveling said if not changed, this will result in about $500,000 cut from our local system.

The two echo how you can spark change without heading to Albany.

“Right on our homepage, they can click on an option to submit an email to their representative saying that they support their libraries,” said Creveling.

“Contact your local politicians, your local representatives and tell them that you’re a library supporter,” said Roman.

To voice any concerns to the representatives, this has to be done before the Feb. 28 visit to Albany.

If timing goes according to plan, everything will be finalized and will go into effect April 1 of this year.

