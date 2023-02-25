Police issue PSA after multiple overdoses in Norwich

(WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department is warning the public about a bad batch of heroin in the area, after responding the multiple overdoses in a short span.

The department posted the warning on Facebook Friday night, saying...

“The Norwich Police Department and Norwich Fire Department have responded to three overdoses within the last 12 hours. This is a public safety announcement warning the public, bad Heroin laced with another substance, possible Fentanyl is being circulated around the City of Norwich and surrounding areas. If you or someone you know uses this illegal narcotic, please be aware of this contaminated narcotic.”

The department added that if you need assistance in recovering, there are programs available in the area.

