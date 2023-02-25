Potential for impactful snow increasing

Tonight: Mixed clouds Low: 12-24.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Mild. High: 44. Low: 21.

Monday: Cloudy start before snow in the afternoon. High: 38. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 39. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 43. Low: 33.

Thursday: Mixed showers in the morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High: 46. Low: 26.

Friday: Slight chance of a wintry mix. High: 36. Low: 18.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. High: 39. Low: 20.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet conditions tonight, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Lows will vary greatly, from the low single digits in the valleys, to the mid-20s.

Sunday will see some limited sunshine, and much milder air, with highs approaching the mid-40s. Lows Sunday night will fall into the low-20s, with some mid-teens possible.

Active weather returns Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Recent model runs have trended colder, which has increased the potential for some snowfall over 4″ across the region. With the timing of the system, travel will be impacted. Download the Stormtrack 12 weather app for updates.

Snow showers will taper off Tuesday, leading to cloudy skies by Wednesday. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s both days.

A weak wave of energy will give us a quick round of mixed showers Thursday before some limited sun during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

Friday will see a slight chance of a wintry mix, but most of the day will remain dry. Saturday will see cloudy skies, but dry conditions. Highs for both days will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

