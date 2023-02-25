Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament scores (2-24-23)
(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament is underway and check out the scores from Friday, February 24:
Class AA:
#4 Binghamton - 79, #1 Corning - 90
#3 Elmira - 79, #2 Ithaca - 73
Class A:
#4 Maine-Endwell - 73, #1 Johnson City - 75
#3 Union-Endicott - 48, #2 Horseheads - 59
Class B:
#8 Newark Valley - 47, #1 Chenango Forks - 65
#7 Dryden - 33, #2 Owego - 56
#6 Lansing - 53, #3 Waverly - 69
#5 Oneonta - 42, #4 Chenango Valley - 47
Class C:
#8 Tioga - 50, #1 Delhi - 37
#7 Greene - 51, #2 Moravia - 80
#6 Candor - 41, #3 Newfield - 43
#12 Union Springs - 38, # 4 Watkins Glen - 55
Class D:
# 8 Richfield Springs/ODY - 40, #1 Morris - 68
#7 Marathon - 43, #2 South Kortright - 65
#6 Laurens/Milford - 41, #3 Charlotte Valley - 58
#5 Magaretville - 54, #4 Southern Cayuga - 72
