Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament scores (2-24-23)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament is underway and check out the scores from Friday, February 24:

Class AA:

#4 Binghamton - 79, #1 Corning - 90

#3 Elmira - 79, #2 Ithaca - 73

Class A:

#4 Maine-Endwell - 73, #1 Johnson City - 75

#3 Union-Endicott - 48, #2 Horseheads - 59

Class B:

#8 Newark Valley - 47, #1 Chenango Forks - 65

#7 Dryden - 33, #2 Owego - 56

#6 Lansing - 53, #3 Waverly - 69

#5 Oneonta - 42, #4 Chenango Valley - 47

Class C:

#8 Tioga - 50, #1 Delhi - 37

#7 Greene - 51, #2 Moravia - 80

#6 Candor - 41, #3 Newfield - 43

#12 Union Springs - 38, # 4 Watkins Glen - 55

Class D:

# 8 Richfield Springs/ODY - 40, #1 Morris - 68

#7 Marathon - 43, #2 South Kortright - 65

#6 Laurens/Milford - 41, #3 Charlotte Valley - 58

#5 Magaretville - 54, #4 Southern Cayuga - 72

