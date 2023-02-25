Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament scores (2-24-23)

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament is underway and check out the scores from Friday, February 24:

Class AA:

#4 Binghamton - 79, #1 Corning - 90

#3 Elmira - 79, #2 Ithaca - 73

Class A:

#4 Maine-Endwell - 73, #1 Johnson City - 75

#3 Union-Endicott - 48, #2 Horseheads - 59

Class B:

#8 Newark Valley - 47, #1 Chenango Forks - 65

#7 Dryden - 33, #2 Owego - 56

#6 Lansing - 53, #3 Waverly - 69

#5 Oneonta - 42, #4 Chenango Valley - 47

Class C:

#8 Tioga - 50, #1 Delhi - 37

#7 Greene - 51, #2 Moravia - 80

#6 Candor - 41, #3 Newfield - 43

#12 Union Springs - 38, # 4 Watkins Glen - 55

Class D:

# 8 Richfield Springs/ODY - 40, #1 Morris - 68

#7 Marathon - 43, #2 South Kortright - 65

#6 Laurens/Milford - 41, #3 Charlotte Valley - 58

#5 Magaretville - 54, #4 Southern Cayuga - 72

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge, NY,...
Authorities take 2nd person into custody in investigation into man striking policeman with vehicle
Nearly 1,500 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Multiple weapons, drugs taken from residence in Town of Maine
Galaxy Brewery in downtown Binghamton
Fully-equipped brewery in downtown Binghamton is on the market
Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest at Broome County Jail

Latest News

Chenango Valley's Jordan Benowski (2) prepares to inbound the ball during his team's win over...
Highlights: Oneonta vs. Chenango Valley (Section 4 Class B boys’ basketball tournament)
Highlights: Oneonta vs. Chenango Valley (Section 4 Class B boys’ basketball tournament)
Chenango Forks' Steven Samsel (12) prepares to shoot a free throw during his team's win over...
Highlights: Newark Valley vs. Chenango Forks (Section 4 Class B boys’ basketball tournament)
Highlights: Newark Valley vs. Chenango Forks (Section 4 Class B boys’ basketball tournament)