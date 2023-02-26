Binghamton Rumble Ponies host annual ‘Rumble Factor’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held their annual “Rumble Factor” event Saturday at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, where the community was invited out to show off their talents.

Rumble Ponies President David Sobotka said people who came out to Rumble Factor were able to audition for a variety of entertainment positions.

“We are auditioning for all sorts of positions, national anthem singers, on-the-field MC’s and other talent that wants to come to the stadium and entertain the crowd,” said Sobotka. “We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate people.”

At the event, people were also able to submit applications for in-stadium gameday staff positions.

“We are taking applications for all our in-stadium gameday staff that includes food and beverage service, ushers, bartenders and all the people that when you come to the stadium -- you see are serving our fans,” said Sobotka.

If you are interested in learning more about gameday staff positions for the upcoming Rumble Ponies season, you can visit the team’s website to fill out an application.

