Binghamton Rumble Ponies host annual ‘Rumble Factor’

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held their annual “Rumble Factor” event Saturday at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, where the community was invited out to show off their talents.

Rumble Ponies President David Sobotka said people who came out to Rumble Factor were able to audition for a variety of entertainment positions.

“We are auditioning for all sorts of positions, national anthem singers, on-the-field MC’s and other talent that wants to come to the stadium and entertain the crowd,” said Sobotka. “We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate people.”

At the event, people were also able to submit applications for in-stadium gameday staff positions.

“We are taking applications for all our in-stadium gameday staff that includes food and beverage service, ushers, bartenders and all the people that when you come to the stadium -- you see are serving our fans,” said Sobotka.

If you are interested in learning more about gameday staff positions for the upcoming Rumble Ponies season, you can visit the team’s website to fill out an application.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies days after head-on crash in Tioga County
Lawyers for ‘The Colonial’ rape-case defendants file motion for charges to be dropped
Vestal Police: Speeding, handgun, drugs, intoxicaton involved in traffic stop
Endicott woman facing 2 to 6 years in prison for setting fire that left entire apartment displaced
No threat found after MacArthur Elementary undergoes lockdown

Latest News

Highlights: Susquehanna Valley vs. Chenango Forks (Section 4 Class B girls’ basketball tournament)
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Johnson City (Section 4 Class A girls’ basketball tournament)
NY public libraries want changes to the FY 2024 Executive Budget
NY public libraries want changes to the FY 2024 Executive Budget
Highlights: Lansing vs. Waverly (Section 4 Class B boys’ basketball tournament)