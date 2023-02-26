Four Section 4 wrestlers win state championships in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Four Section 4 wrestlers captured individual state titles during the final day of the NYSPHSAA championships in Albany.

In Division One, Tyler Ferrara of Chenango Forks completed his undefeated season and won his second straight state title with a 9-4 decision in the 132 pound final.

In Division Two, Darren Florance of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville also won his second consecutive state title, this one at 110 pounds, with a close 8-7 decision.

Then at 138 pounds, Caden Bellis of Tioga collected the state championship with a 6-1 decision in the final.

Finally, another Tioga wrestler, Ousmane Ducanson, won a state title with a win by fall coming at 160 pounds. This wraps up an undefeated season for him and is his second straight state title.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.