Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament scores (2-25-23)
(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament is underway and check out the scores from Saturday, February 25:
Class AA:
#3 Binghamton - 69, #2 Elmira - 59
Class A:
#4 Horseheads - 42, #1 Maine-Endwell - 53
#3 Union-Endicott - 52, #2 Johnson City - 46
Class B:
#7 Whitney Point - 26, #2 Chenango Valley - 40
#6 Susquehanna Valley - 32, #3 Chenango Forks - 44
#5 Owego - 42, #4 Waverly - 58
Class C:
#8 Sidney - 34, #1 Union Springs - 70
#7 Delhi - 38, #2 Greene - 27
#6 Elmira Notre Dame - 38, #3 Moravia - 53
#5 Thomas Edison - 46, #4 Unatego - 59
Class D:
#9 Richfield Springs - 26, #1 Cherry Valley-Springfield - 58
#7 South Kortright - 39, #2 Oxford - 50
#6 Marathon - 28, #3 Southern Cayuga - 51
#5 Odessa-Montour - 16, #4 Worcester - 48
