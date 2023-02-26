Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament scores (2-25-23)

Chenango Valley's Tessa McEnaney dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school girls' basketball...
Chenango Valley's Tessa McEnaney dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school girls' basketball game against Chenango Forks.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ basketball tournament is underway and check out the scores from Saturday, February 25:

Class AA:

#3 Binghamton - 69, #2 Elmira - 59

Class A:

#4 Horseheads - 42, #1 Maine-Endwell - 53

#3 Union-Endicott - 52, #2 Johnson City - 46

Class B:

#7 Whitney Point - 26, #2 Chenango Valley - 40

#6 Susquehanna Valley - 32, #3 Chenango Forks - 44

#5 Owego - 42, #4 Waverly - 58

Class C:

#8 Sidney - 34, #1 Union Springs - 70

#7 Delhi - 38, #2 Greene - 27

#6 Elmira Notre Dame - 38, #3 Moravia - 53

#5 Thomas Edison - 46, #4 Unatego - 59

Class D:

#9 Richfield Springs - 26, #1 Cherry Valley-Springfield - 58

#7 South Kortright - 39, #2 Oxford - 50

#6 Marathon - 28, #3 Southern Cayuga - 51

#5 Odessa-Montour - 16, #4 Worcester - 48

