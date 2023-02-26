Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon

**WINTER STORM WATCH FOR OTSEGO, DELAWARE, AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES. 3 PM MONDAY-4 PM TUESDAY.**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FOR BROOME, TIOGA, CORTLAND, CHENANGO COUNTIES. 6 PM MONDAY- 7 PM TUESDAY**

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Low: 14-23.

Monday: Cloudy start wintry mix in the afternoon. Winds pick up. High: 30-39.

Monday Night: Heavy snow, Wintry mix is possible. Snow totals around 4″. Wind gusts to near 35 MPH. Low: 25-30.

(WBNG)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers tapering off by afternoon. High: 35. Low: 18.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 43. Low: 34.

Thursday: Mixed showers in the morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High: 42. Low: 21.

Friday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High: 34. Low: 20.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 19.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 35. Low: 15.

Forecast Discussion:

Clearing skies will occur overnight, leading to lows in the low-20s, with some spots falling into the mid-teens.

A low-pressure system will push into the region, leading to a wintry mix developing as we head into the evening commute. A secondary low will develop during this time off the Atlantic Coast, leading to more moisture in the region. As temperatures drop, snow will develop. This snow will be heavy and wet, which could lead to some isolated power outages. Some mixing overnight can’t be ruled out. Snow accumulations will reach near 4″ as we head towards daybreak. Winds will gust up to 35 mph, reducing visibility.

Snow will taper off by Tuesday afternoon, leading to accumulations of 3-6′” in the advisory areas, and 5-10″ in the watch regions.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a few rain showers, with highs in the low-40s.

Friday will feature another potential wintry mess, leading to unsettled conditions as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.