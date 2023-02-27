Binghamton Black Bears lose third straight game 4-3 to Carolina Thunderbirds

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the third straight day, the Binghamton Black Bears lost 4-3 to the Carolina Thunderbirds.

In the first period, Binghamton got down early when Daniel Martin gave Carolina the lead just two minutes into the game. Later in the period though, Kyle Powell tied it up for the Black Bears. But just a minute and a half later, Justin Pringle gave the Thunderbirds the lead again.

Then in the second, Binghamton, tied the game one more time, off a goal from Jake Schultz. But after scores from Tucker Firth and Jiri Pestuka, Carolina went up by two and even though Donald Olivieri made it a one goal game for Binghamton, the Black Bears were not able to come back.

Next up for Binghamton, they travel to take on the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Wednesday with face-off at 8:05 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

