Binghamton to inspect at least 28 railroad bridges across the city

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With concerns of structural integrity, the recent Norfolk Southern train derailment, and decades of inaction by privately owned railroad companies, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans to hire an outside firm to conduct inspections on at least 28 of the railroad bridges in the city.

The inspection report is needed to show the railroads, federal regulators, and lawmakers proof of any aesthetic and structural deficiencies. Kraham said since the railroad companies are not taking action to make sure this is complete; the city is taking action in a way that it can.

According to Kraham, there are at least 28 overhead railroad bridges in the area where most are in use. 25 of those are carrying tracks of Norfolk Southern and three of New York Susquehanna & Western.

Kraham said the city was looking into this prior to the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in Ohio on Feb. 3.

“The fact that derailment, Norfolk Southern, is a railroad company that has tracks that are going through Binghamton I think just magnified the focus,” said Kraham. “I think that as a country, we’re taking a look at federal railroad regulation and what is the status of that.”

The city’s budget includes funding for bridge inspections and Kraham anticipates the cost of inspections to be less than $50,000.

The city will issue a Request for Qualifications to interested firms this week. In the next month, they will interview top-ranked local firms with experience in railroad safety protocols and DOT regulations with the hope of getting the inspections underway in the upcoming spring and summer months.

