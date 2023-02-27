Binghamton Polish Community Center celebrates 100 years

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Sunday, the Binghamton Polish Community Center held its centennial celebration marking 100 years since its opening in 1923.

At the celebration, people in attendance enjoyed music, raffles and prizes along with traditional polish foods.

President of the Polish Community Center, Adam Zduniak, said something people might not know about the origins of the center’s members is that they helped build a famous building in the area.

“Back in 1923, our members helped to build the Kopernick Center, which is the only observatory here in New York State,” said Zduniak.

Zduniak said it was great to see so many community members come out to what was a sold-out event.

“It’s great to have all of these people from our community coming back, especially after COVID,” said Zduniak. “To see many of our people coming to get together is such a great feeling.”

Zduniak said in the center’s 100th year everyone is welcome, and they would love to host all types of events for the community.

“We welcome you all and we would really like you to join our community and sponsor your event -- any event we can do from weddings, to anniversaries, to retirement parties,” said Zduniak.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Polish Community Center or to get in touch about hosting your own event you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.