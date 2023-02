ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier (BLAST) presents the musical “tick, tick...BOOM!” coming to the Cider Mill Stage.

Performances will be March 3 through March 12. Shows on Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, call (607) 321-9630 or online at cidermillstage.com

